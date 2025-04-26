Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,482 shares of company stock valued at $40,288,720. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

