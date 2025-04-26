Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Dnb Nor Markets

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Dnb Nor Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.74.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

