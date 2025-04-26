DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DexCom by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,812,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $71.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

