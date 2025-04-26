Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Bunzl Price Performance
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
