Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 43,390 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,603,000 after acquiring an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after buying an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $140,020,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,851,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after purchasing an additional 186,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AR opened at $35.33 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.