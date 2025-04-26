Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 674.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154,484 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,119 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $18,737,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,652,100.29. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

