Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 206.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.0 %

URI stock opened at $634.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.93 and its 200 day moving average is $727.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.