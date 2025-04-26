Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 23,100 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Verona Pharma accounts for about 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Verona Pharma worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRNA opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNA

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.