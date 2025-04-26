Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,761 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,574,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,834,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 241,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Viking by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VIK opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 155.77. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viking from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius Research set a $51.00 target price on Viking in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

