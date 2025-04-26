Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 8,542 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,903,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,580,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Shares of PH stock opened at $597.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

