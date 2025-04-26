Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,237,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $962,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after buying an additional 698,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Up 0.0 %

HES opened at $132.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.96.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

