Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cogent Communications worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,180. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.31. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -93.49%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

