Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 382,246 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3,246.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,246 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.25% of Cousins Properties worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

