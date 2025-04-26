Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 236.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,353.99. This represents a 10.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.