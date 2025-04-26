Nitorum Capital L.P. Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,284 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 4.1% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $35,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

