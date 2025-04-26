Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,302 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,063,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after buying an additional 235,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,383,000 after purchasing an additional 175,133 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Harmonic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,335,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, CFO Walter Jankovic bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,457.76. This represents a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan bought 7,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 347,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,241.05. This trade represents a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

