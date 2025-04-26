Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,635,000 after purchasing an additional 98,448 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 191.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TROW opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.