Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $517.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

