Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $5,193,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

