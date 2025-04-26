Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,142 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after buying an additional 501,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 656.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $2,225,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

CDNS stock opened at $289.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.