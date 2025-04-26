iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,098 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

