Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

