Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $206.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.