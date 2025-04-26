Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 63,533 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SFL by 239.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 95,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SFL by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.09 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 106.93%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

