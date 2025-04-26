Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $205.86 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $218.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

