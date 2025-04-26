First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after buying an additional 304,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,798,000 after acquiring an additional 747,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.