Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,269 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 87,816.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $312.09 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.19 and a 12 month high of $436.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.03, for a total transaction of $298,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,825,551.66. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,912 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

