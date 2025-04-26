Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $532,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,979,000 after acquiring an additional 866,328 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,490,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 416,819 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 885,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 347,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,907,000 after purchasing an additional 297,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock valued at $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

