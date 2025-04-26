MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

