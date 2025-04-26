Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Weatherford International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,517.72. This represents a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,361.49. This trade represents a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFRD. Barclays decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

