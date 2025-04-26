Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $526,000 in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $55.13 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

