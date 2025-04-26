DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $260,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,141,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229,058 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

