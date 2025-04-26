Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 624.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visteon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Visteon by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Visteon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

