MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9,641.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

AWI opened at $138.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

