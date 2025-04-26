Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Range Resources worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

