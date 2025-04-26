Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 871,027 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,363,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,027 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Roblox were worth $252,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Roblox by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after buying an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after buying an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $167,211,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Barclays dropped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $2,939,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,434 shares in the company, valued at $30,361,154.86. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 902,954 shares of company stock worth $55,354,971. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

