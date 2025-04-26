Nitorum Capital L.P. Acquires 47,589 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 3.6% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.34% of Generac worth $30,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.