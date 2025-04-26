Nitorum Capital L.P. Has $14.61 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises approximately 1.7% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned 0.07% of VeriSign worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $272.79 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $276.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

