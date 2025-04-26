Vulcan Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 215,880 Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,297,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 112,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Arvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,090,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,246,000 after buying an additional 540,287 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

