Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,257 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for about 2.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $2,405,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essential Utilities by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

