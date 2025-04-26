Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001,707 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.0% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $59,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,635,000 after buying an additional 105,648 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $132.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

