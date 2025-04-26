Vulcan Value Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,969 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises approximately 0.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $43,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,582,000 after buying an additional 1,134,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,967,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,517,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,666,000 after acquiring an additional 195,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 850,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE ABM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

