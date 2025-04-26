Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 93,237 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,237 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 765.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PRG opened at $25.78 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

