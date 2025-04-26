Vulcan Value Partners LLC Boosts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,607 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 2.4% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $145,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $421.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.48. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.44.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

