Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,224 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $84,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

