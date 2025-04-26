Birchview Capital LP Cuts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Birchview Capital LP cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals comprises about 5.0% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.20% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $40,132.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $881,137.92. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,169 shares of company stock worth $242,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

