Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chimera Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $965.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.