Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $64.63.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend
About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
