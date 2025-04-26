2,688,500 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Purchased by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,688,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,725,000. Primo Brands accounts for approximately 9.5% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Primo Brands Price Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Primo Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

