Wills Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 166,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 159,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 258,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 84,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,098.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 192,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

